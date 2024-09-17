Cookstove and REDD+ voluntary carbon methodology decisions expected early November, says ICVCM
Published 18:33 on September 17, 2024 / Last updated at 18:33 on September 17, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Decisions over the cookstove and REDD+ methodologies that will be eligible for the high-integrity Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) label will be made at the start of November, the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) confirmed on Tuesday.
