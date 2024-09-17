US-based steel producer walks back comments wavering on low-carbon production project, $500 mln grant

Published 21:34 on September 17, 2024 / Last updated at 21:35 on September 17, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

The CEO of an Ohio-based steel producer said his company is considering whether to advance a low-carbon steel project that involves a $500 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE), although the firm has since reiterated its commitment to the project.