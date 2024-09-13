Plans scrapped for UK’s first ‘net zero’ coal mine that would have relied on carbon credits

Published 15:28 on September 13, 2024 / Last updated at 15:28 on September 13, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Voluntary

Planning approval for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years has been quashed by a court because of unlawful claims the mine would be ‘net zero’ and have no impact on the emissions cuts required under the country’s Climate Change Act.