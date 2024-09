Plans scrapped for UK’s first ‘net zero’ coal mine that would have relied on carbon credits

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Planning approval for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years has been quashed by a court because of unlawful claims the mine would be ‘net zero’ and have no impact on the emissions cuts required under the country’s Climate Change Act.