Plans scrapped for UK’s first ‘net zero’ coal mine that would have relied on carbon credits
Published 15:28 on September 13, 2024 / Last updated at 15:28 on September 13, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Voluntary
Planning approval for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years has been quashed by a court because of unlawful claims the mine would be ‘net zero’ and have no impact on the emissions cuts required under the country’s Climate Change Act.
