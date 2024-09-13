PREVIEW: EU Parliament to debate new Commission, climate-agri nexus, amid Orban stress next week

Published 16:59 on September 13, 2024 / Last updated at 16:59 on September 13, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

The 720 members of the European Parliament are gearing up for holding confirmation hearings with the new commissioners-designate, and for holding a series of debates on climate and the bloc's agricultural sector, as they gather in Strasbourg next week for the first time after the summer break.