Americas > VCM Report: Voluntary carbon credit indices rebound, France backs CCPs

VCM Report: Voluntary carbon credit indices rebound, France backs CCPs

Published 16:43 on April 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:43 on April 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon credit indices edged higher last week as market participants returned to desks following a holiday break, while France threw its weight behind corporate use of integrity-backed carbon credits, following similar moves by Germany and the UK in April.
Voluntary carbon credit indices edged higher last week as market participants returned to desks following a holiday break, while France threw its weight behind corporate use of integrity-backed carbon credits, following similar moves by Germany and the UK in April.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.