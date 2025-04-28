All eyes on China to pick up climate leadership as US steps away, Brazilian experts say
Published 16:33 on April 28, 2025 / Last updated at 16:33 on April 28, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Brazil’s upcoming COP30 summit will usher a new era of Chinese climate leadership, as the country pushes ahead with the transition to renewables and overachieves on its commitments — filling a void left by the US, according to Brazilian experts.
Brazil’s upcoming COP30 summit will usher a new era of Chinese climate leadership, as the country pushes ahead with the transition to renewables and overachieves on its commitments — filling a void left by the US, according to Brazilian experts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.