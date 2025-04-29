Post-issuance legal risks for carbon credits manageable with pre-issuance products -report
Published 00:38 on April 29, 2025 / Last updated at 00:38 on April 29, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Mexico, Middle East, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary
Gaps and inconsistencies across global property law regimes regarding voluntary carbon credits (VCCs), typically construed as post-issuance problems, can be addressed using the pre-issuance risk management tools of ratings and insurance, according to a report published Monday.
Gaps and inconsistencies across global property law regimes regarding voluntary carbon credits (VCCs), typically construed as post-issuance problems, can be addressed using the pre-issuance risk management tools of ratings and insurance, according to a report published Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.