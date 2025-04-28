German forest carbon startup triples climate project portfolio, eyes further expansion
Published 17:00 on April 28, 2025 / Last updated at 17:00 on April 28, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Munich-based forest carbon firm grew its portfolio of forest adaptation projects to 12 sites by the end of 2024, up from four a year earlier, and aims to further scale its activities this year, according to its latest impact report.
A Munich-based forest carbon firm grew its portfolio of forest adaptation projects to 12 sites by the end of 2024, up from four a year earlier, and aims to further scale its activities this year, according to its latest impact report.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.