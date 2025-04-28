Americas > California governor appoints new member to ARB watchdog

California governor appoints new member to ARB watchdog

Published 17:56 on April 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:56 on April 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Bavardage, Canada, US

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) added a sixth member to the independent advisory committee overseeing California’s ETS and other relevant climate policies.
Governor Gavin Newsom (D) added a sixth member to the independent advisory committee overseeing California’s ETS and other relevant climate policies.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.