Africa > Investor commits $40 mln to three nature-based carbon projects

Investor commits $40 mln to three nature-based carbon projects

Published 01:32 on April 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:35 on April 29, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A French investment firm has announced a $40 million investment into three nature-based projects in Latin America and Africa.
A French investment firm has announced a $40 million investment into three nature-based projects in Latin America and Africa.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.