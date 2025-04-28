Euro Markets: EUAs drop back as macro uncertainty hangs over market

Published 17:18 on April 28, 2025 / Last updated at 17:22 on April 28, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices slid in quiet trading on Monday as participants described a lacklustre market that was still reflecting a holiday mood, while a number of sources highlighted that though short-term price movements are likely to be dominated by macroeconomic events, sentiment is gradually turning more positive for EUAs in the longer term.