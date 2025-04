Euro Markets: EUAs drop back as macro uncertainty hangs over market

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices slid in quiet trading on Monday as participants described a lacklustre market that was still reflecting a holiday mood, while a number of sources highlighted that though short-term price movements are likely to be dominated by macroeconomic events, sentiment is gradually turning more positive for EUAs in the longer term.