EUA prices likely to rise in next 3-6 months as gas market faces upside risks over winter –analyst

Published 19:22 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 19:22 on September 12, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS

Price risk for EUAs is "skewed to the upside" after recent gas-driven weakness, as upside price risk is increasing for natural gas ahead of the coming winter, according to an analyst at a major international bank who raised their 2024 price forecasts by just under 10% from a previous prediction in March.