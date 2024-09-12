BRIEFING: Investors lament carbon removal financing gap at industry summit
Published 19:39 on September 12, 2024 / Last updated at 19:39 on September 12, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The investment climate for carbon removal (CDR) remains relatively cool, with difficult hoops for developers to jump through - making hard for them to attract funding, speakers said at an industry summit on Thursday.
The investment climate for carbon removal (CDR) remains relatively cool, with difficult hoops for developers to jump through - making hard for them to attract funding, speakers said at an industry summit on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.