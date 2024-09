New lawmaker appointed to lead EU directive on green corporate claims

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A new member of the European Parliament from the left-wing Socialists and Democrats group (S&D) has been appointed to lead negotiations on the EU's Green Claims Directive, which aims at tackling greenwashing and sets rules for the corporate use of voluntary carbon credits.