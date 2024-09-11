DATA DIVE: Voluntary carbon projects have become better for biodiversity over time
Published 18:19 on September 11, 2024 / Last updated at 18:19 on September 11, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Data Dive, International, Mexico, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Nature-based voluntary carbon projects are becoming increasingly beneficial for biodiversity, according to new data from AlliedOffsets that has been shared with and analysed by Carbon Pulse.
