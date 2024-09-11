Australian govt earmarks A$215 mln for species protection, habitat restoration

The Australian government has ringfenced over A$215 million ($143 mln) to ramp up efforts in nature restoration and native species protection, it announced Wednesday.

The allocation will fund at least 115 conservation and restoration projects across the country, according to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

Under the initiative, over A$115 mln will go towards at least 55 projects for species protection across 20 sites that were identified in the Threatened Species Action Plan, approved by the government in 2022.

These include Norfolk Island, Tasmania’s kelp forests, the Australian Alps across New South Wales, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory, Brigalow Country in Queensland, and Fitz-Stirlings in Western Australia.

“This work will target invasive pests, weeds, diseases, and other threats,” said the government.

“By targeting threats at a landscape scale, we can help many threatened species and other wildlife, as well as improving their habitats.”

An additional A$100 mln will finance at least 60 projects for landscape and habitat restoration, including in the Australian Ramsar wetlands, with a focus on tackling pests, weeds, and fires as well as improving water management.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Funded through the Natural Heritage Trust and Saving Native Species Program, selected projects will see the participation of local communities and First Nations people, according to the government.

“Rich biodiversity is essential for a healthy environment and human health. Through our nature positive work, we are seeking to reduce environment decline and support nature to thrive,” it said.

The move comes as pressure on the government has mounted over the past few months to ramp up its ambition on halting and reversing biodiversity loss.

In April, the Australian Land Conservation Alliance (ALCA), the peak body for private land conservation, said the government appears to be downgrading its biodiversity conservation targets.

ALCA raised concerns over the proposal to include the goal of “work towards zero new extinctions” in the country’s nature strategy, which it said was ambiguous and less ambitious than the “no new extinctions” target set by Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek in 2022.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

