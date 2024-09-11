China clarifies rules to avoid double counting of environmental values from renewable projects
Published 09:53 on September 11, 2024 / Last updated at 09:53 on September 11, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
Chinese regulators have announced rules that can clarify the boundaries of the country's green electricity and national carbon offset markets, a move designed to help avoid double counting of environmental attributes.
Chinese regulators have announced rules that can clarify the boundaries of the country's green electricity and national carbon offset markets, a move designed to help avoid double counting of environmental attributes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.