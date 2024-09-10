World’s first cross-border CO2 storage site opens for business in Denmark
Published 12:39 on September 10, 2024 / Last updated at 12:39 on September 10, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
The world’s first cross-border carbon capture and storage scheme (CCS) is now open for business in the Danish waters of the North Sea, laying the groundwork to store up to 8 million tonnes of CO2 a year in the basin from 2030.
