World’s first cross-border CO2 storage site opens for business in Denmark

Published 12:39 on September 10, 2024

The world’s first cross-border carbon capture and storage scheme (CCS) is now open for business in the Danish waters of the North Sea, laying the groundwork to store up to 8 million tonnes of CO2 a year in the basin from 2030.
