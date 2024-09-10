Methane emissions continue to grow, threatening pledges and Paris commitments, report finds
Published 12:11 on September 10, 2024
Methane emissions have risen 20% in the past two decades, a global report released this week has found, and threatens the goals of the Global Methane Pledge, which aims to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 over 2020 levels.
