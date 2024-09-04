US carbon project developer calls for European SAF mandates to integrate removals, questions ETS integration

Published 14:32 on September 4, 2024 / Last updated at 14:32 on September 4, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, US, Voluntary

Legislated targets for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the EU and UK should include sub-mandates for carbon removals to incentivise the scale up of the direct air capture (DAC) industry, said an executive at a conference on Wednesday, who also expressed hesitation about the benefits of integrating negative emissions into existing compliance carbon trading schemes in the region.