US carbon project developer calls for European SAF mandates to integrate removals, questions ETS integration
Published 14:32 on September 4, 2024 / Last updated at 14:32 on September 4, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, US, Voluntary
Legislated targets for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the EU and UK should include sub-mandates for carbon removals to incentivise the scale up of the direct air capture (DAC) industry, said an executive at a conference on Wednesday, who also expressed hesitation about the benefits of integrating negative emissions into existing compliance carbon trading schemes in the region.
Legislated targets for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the EU and UK should include sub-mandates for carbon removals to incentivise the scale up of the direct air capture (DAC) industry, said an executive at a conference on Wednesday, who also expressed hesitation about the benefits of integrating negative emissions into existing compliance carbon trading schemes in the region.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.