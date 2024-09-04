EMEA > RWE boss calls on policymakers to stop ‘misusing’ EU ETS

RWE boss calls on policymakers to stop ‘misusing’ EU ETS

Published 14:57 on September 4, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:57 on September 4, 2024  / Rebecca Gualandi /  EMEA, EU ETS

The CEO of German power utility RWE has called on policymakers to stop meddling with the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), pointing the finger at a 2022 reform aimed at raising funds to help European countries exit Russian fossil fuels.
The CEO of German power utility RWE has called on policymakers to stop meddling with the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), pointing the finger at a 2022 reform aimed at raising funds to help European countries exit Russian fossil fuels.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.