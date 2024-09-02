Doubling of carbon removal credit prices essential to sustain regenerative agriculture in US -study
Published 23:32 on September 2, 2024 / Last updated at 02:43 on September 3, 2024 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Regenerative agriculture, including cover cropping and no-till farming, can significantly reduce carbon emissions when applied to large-scale farming operations across the US, but removal credit prices need to rise significantly to sustain such practices, according to a new study.
Regenerative agriculture, including cover cropping and no-till farming, can significantly reduce carbon emissions when applied to large-scale farming operations across the US, but removal credit prices need to rise significantly to sustain such practices, according to a new study.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.