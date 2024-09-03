India must auction carbon certificates to achieve climate goals, ensure just transition -report
Published 09:30 on September 3, 2024 / Last updated at 23:54 on September 2, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary
India must allow auctioning of carbon credit certificates (CCCs) under its intensity-based Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), in line with other emissions trading schemes (ETS) globally, in order to achieve its climate goals while also facilitating a just energy transition, a paper released Tuesday has found.
