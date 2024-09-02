Blue hydrogen necessary step on way to greener fuels, say experts
Published 17:32 on September 2, 2024 / Last updated at 17:32 on September 2, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Blue hydrogen, made from natural gas where the CO2 emissions are captured and stored, will be an intermediary step on the path to a wider scale rollout of greener versions made using renewable electricity, said industry experts during a conference Monday.
