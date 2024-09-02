Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:55 on September 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:55 on September 2, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowance prices were modestly weaker at midday on Monday as selling activity continued, while the EU began auctioning slightly more allowances each day after the amended schedule for the remainder of the year took effect and European energy markets corrected lower after sharp rises at the end of last week.