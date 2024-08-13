BRIEFING: Australia must move fast to capture A$250 bln green iron opportunity

Published 17:01 on August 13, 2024 / Last updated at 17:12 on August 13, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, CBAM

Australia must move fast to create a green industry from its current vast iron ore exports so it can go beyond a simple ‘dig and ship’ model to value-add creations. In so doing, the country can decarbonise its own industry and take advantage of the growing appetite for clean commodities.