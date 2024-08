California watchdog hears CCS deployment concerns, discusses revenues under proposed cap-and-trade changes

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Carbon management projects currently lack oversight and need improved guardrails for implementation, panellists at a session held by California’s carbon market watchdog said Wednesday, while others detailed their input on ARB’s considerations for allowance budget removals in the most recent rulemaking workshop.