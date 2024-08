Non-profit launches carbon credit programme to fund safe water systems across Africa, Latin America

Published 08:07 on August 8, 2024 / Last updated at 08:07 on August 8, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, EMEA, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary

US-based non-profit Global Water Center (GWC) has launched a programme to fund rural water systems by using carbon credits in countries across Africa and Latin America.