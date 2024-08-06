BRIEFING: Argentina protects oil and gas with international arbitration privileges
Published 01:57 on August 6, 2024 / Last updated at 01:57 on August 6, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, EMEA, International, South & Central
Argentine legislation passed recently to boost investment is back in the spotlight due to federal-provincial tensions over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, with key provisions of the law mirroring a controversial energy treaty that the EU opted to exit this year.
Argentine legislation passed recently to boost investment is back in the spotlight due to federal-provincial tensions over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, with key provisions of the law mirroring a controversial energy treaty that the EU opted to exit this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.