Canadian timber company says it sold 600,000 voluntary carbon credits in Q2 for C$19.7 mln
Published 01:49 on August 6, 2024 / Last updated at 01:49 on August 6, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A New Brunswick-based timber company announced in Q2 financial results last week that it sold 600,000 credits from a Maine improved forest management (IFM) project for C$19.7 million ($14.3 mln), adding that it plans to continue its involvement in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) moving forward.
