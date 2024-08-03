Speculators realise profits as RGAs peak, build CCA net length
Published 03:38 on August 3, 2024 / Last updated at 03:38 on August 3, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Financial entities have closed out of their long positions in the RGGI Allowance (RGA) futures and options market as prices recorded new all-time highs, and instead boosted their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings, while producers shed their CCAs in favour of RGAs, according to weekly data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
