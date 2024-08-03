OCFP net credit generation in Q1 trails last quarter’s record high
Published 03:30 on August 3, 2024 / Last updated at 03:30 on August 3, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Net credit generation under Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) in Q1 receded from the previous quarter on lower biodiesel and ethanol contributions, although cumulative surplus rose to nearly 1.3 million on record renewable diesel net credit output.
