Vietnam confirms 100 industrial participants in two-year carbon market pilot run
Published 10:13 on August 1, 2024 / Last updated at 10:13 on August 1, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Vietnam confirmed Thursday it is on track to finalise the set-up of its pilot emissions trading scheme, with the initial phase to include 100 companies across the thermal power, iron, and steel production industries, with a trading platform due next year.
