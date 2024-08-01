BRIEFING: Amid steel boom, Malaysia faces rising CBAM costs, climate target challenge
Published 10:04 on August 1, 2024 / Last updated at 10:04 on August 1, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Other APAC, Voluntary
Malaysia is expecting rapidly rising carbon emissions from its steel sector, which is expanding utilising CO2-intensive equipment that could put its climate targets at risk while imposing bigger costs under the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
Malaysia is expecting rapidly rising carbon emissions from its steel sector, which is expanding utilising CO2-intensive equipment that could put its climate targets at risk while imposing bigger costs under the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.