US Democratic lawmaker introduces bill for national GHG pollution allowance trading system
Published 01:16 on August 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:16 on August 1, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
A Democratic member of the US House of Representatives introduced Tuesday legislation that would set an enforceable, economy-wide cap on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, requiring emitters to purchase allowances under a declining cap from auctions conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
A Democratic member of the US House of Representatives introduced Tuesday legislation that would set an enforceable, economy-wide cap on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, requiring emitters to purchase allowances under a declining cap from auctions conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.