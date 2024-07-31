Environmental groups join legal effort to overturn Pennsylvania’s RGGI exit
Published 20:34 on July 31, 2024 / Last updated at 20:34 on July 31, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
An environmental nonprofit announced Monday it has joined appeal efforts of Pennsylvania's exit from RGGI, after a decision by the state Supreme Court earlier this month allowed a group of similar organisations to intervene in favour of reinstating the state's participation in the US regional market-based program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
