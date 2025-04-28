Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Greens urge govt to use Safeguard rules to block new coal and gas projects

Australia Market Roundup: Greens urge govt to use Safeguard rules to block new coal and gas projects

Published 06:00 on April 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:00 on April 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The Australian Greens on Monday said the government could use rules under the Safeguard Mechanism to halt new coal and gas projects, making it a key demand in a potential deal to form a minority government.
The Australian Greens on Monday said the government could use rules under the Safeguard Mechanism to halt new coal and gas projects, making it a key demand in a potential deal to form a minority government.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.