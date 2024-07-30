INTERVIEW: PPA buyers need to temper price expectations, says consultancy

Published 15:51 on July 30, 2024 / Last updated at 00:12 on July 31, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary

Corporate buyers of renewable energy need to temper their expectations on price when signing long-term contracts for electricity, as the impacts of inflation and higher financing costs mean that these deals come at a premium to buying power on the spot market, according to a sustainability advisory.