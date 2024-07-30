ANALYSIS: Long way to go before SBTi decides on voluntary carbon credit use under net-zero standard

Published 15:09 on July 30, 2024 / Roy Manuell

Following the publication of technical documents by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which included both scenarios for including carbon credits under its revised net-zero corporate standard as well as a paper describing their use as risky and ineffective, voluntary market stakeholders have reacted with confusion at the developments and expressed frustration at the long wait until a final decision.