Euro Markets: EUAs head back towards upper end of recent trading range as buyers target technical levels
Published 17:24 on July 29, 2024 / Last updated at 17:42 on July 29, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon moved back near the top of last week's €64-€69 trading range, coming within 30 cents of a key technical level as the recent robust selling interest was absent from the market on Monday, while natural gas rose amid growing evidence of further tropical storms that could impact US LNG exports.
European carbon moved back near the top of last week's €64-€69 trading range, coming within 30 cents of a key technical level as the recent robust selling interest was absent from the market on Monday, while natural gas rose amid growing evidence of further tropical storms that could impact US LNG exports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.