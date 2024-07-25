Verra adopts Peru’s REDD baselines as developers’ backlash to benchmarks continues
Published 04:54 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 04:54 on July 25, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Verra’s revamped methodology for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries (REDD) includes a module for unplanned avoided deforestation that sets jurisdictional baselines instead of relying on project-specific ones, but it will lift the Peruvian government’s nationally set REDD reference level, Carbon Pulse heard on a stakeholder webinar Wednesday.
Verra’s revamped methodology for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries (REDD) includes a module for unplanned avoided deforestation that sets jurisdictional baselines instead of relying on project-specific ones, but it will lift the Peruvian government’s nationally set REDD reference level, Carbon Pulse heard on a stakeholder webinar Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.