Credit retirements fall 10% in Q2 as corporates shift away from ‘carbon neutrality’ claims -analysts
Published 18:13 on July 24, 2024 / Last updated at 18:13 on July 24, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Nature-based, Voluntary
Credit retirements in the voluntary carbon market fell 10% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, while corporates are increasingly wary of adopting ‘carbon neutrality’ claims, according to VCM analysts carrying out a quarterly review of the market.
Credit retirements in the voluntary carbon market fell 10% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, while corporates are increasingly wary of adopting ‘carbon neutrality’ claims, according to VCM analysts carrying out a quarterly review of the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.