Miners want coal to make steel, money men think otherwise -report

Published 12:57 on July 19, 2024 / Last updated at 12:57 on July 19, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, International

Investors believe steel can be made cleanly and are willing to spend on it, whilst also being increasingly sceptical about the long-term financial viability of the metallurgical coal used to make the vast majority of steel, an Australian activist investor group said Friday in a report based on a survey of 500 respondents from 34 nations with cumulative billions of dollars under management.