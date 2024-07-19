BRIEFING: EU’s CBAM violates Paris Agreement principles, raises cost of decarbonisation in Global South, panellists say
Published 12:33 on July 19, 2024 / Last updated at 12:33 on July 19, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is in “clear violation” of the Paris Agreement’s principle of common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) and places the burden of decarbonising heavy industrial sectors on the Global South, panellists told a webinar this week.
The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is in “clear violation” of the Paris Agreement’s principle of common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) and places the burden of decarbonising heavy industrial sectors on the Global South, panellists told a webinar this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.