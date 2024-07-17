Chile to experience severe supply crunch of tax-eligible carbon offsets in 2024
Published 16:38 on July 17, 2024 / Last updated at 16:38 on July 17, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, South & Central, Voluntary
The South American country, which as of 2023 accepts select carbon credits in lieu of payment of its $5 per tonne tax, will see minimal supply emerge in 2024 despite hopes that the mechanism would take off once liable entities had sufficient time to source offsets.
The South American country, which as of 2023 accepts select carbon credits in lieu of payment of its $5 per tonne tax, will see minimal supply emerge in 2024 despite hopes that the mechanism would take off once liable entities had sufficient time to source offsets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.