Sugarcane producers to receive $4/t under Brazilian benefit-sharing scheme -media
Published 17:00 on July 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:00 on July 17, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, RINs & LCFS, South & Central, Voluntary
Sugarcane suppliers will receive R$2-3 ($0.50) per tonne of cane converted into ethanol and then CBio credits, which represent 1 tonne CO2 avoided relative to conventional fossil fuels, according to Brazilian media.
