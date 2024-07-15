INTERVIEW: Rabobank adopts new tool to prevent project overlap following double counting claims
Published 16:38 on July 15, 2024 / Last updated at 16:38 on July 15, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Dutch bank Rabobank has adopted a new tool to prevent overlap with any other carbon projects in the same area to where it plans to operate, following its suspension of project activities in Cote d’Ivoire in response to a government request.
