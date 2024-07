INTERVIEW: Rabobank adopts new tool to prevent project overlap following double counting claims

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Dutch bank Rabobank has adopted a new tool to prevent overlap with any other carbon projects in the same area to where it plans to operate, following its suspension of project activities in Cote d’Ivoire in response to a government request.