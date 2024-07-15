INTERVIEW: EU oil and gas industry on track to reach 42 mln tonnes of CO2 storage per year
Published 16:17 on July 15, 2024 / Last updated at 16:17 on July 15, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Based on current projects, Europe’s oil and gas producers are on track to reach 42 million tonnes of CO2 stored per year by 2030, falling short of an EU-wide target of 50 mln, the industry’s trade association told Carbon Pulse in an interview.
Based on current projects, Europe’s oil and gas producers are on track to reach 42 million tonnes of CO2 stored per year by 2030, falling short of an EU-wide target of 50 mln, the industry’s trade association told Carbon Pulse in an interview.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.