LATAM Roundup: Brazil pushes biofuels, Colombian high court rules on REDD
Published 13:56 on July 15, 2024 / Last updated at 13:56 on July 15, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Carbon Pulse rounds up developments in Latin American and Caribbean carbon markets for the week ending July 14, in which Brazil reiterated the significance of biofuels in its decarbonisation strategy and Colombia’s Constitutional Court ruled for the first time on REDD projects.
Carbon Pulse rounds up developments in Latin American and Caribbean carbon markets for the week ending July 14, in which Brazil reiterated the significance of biofuels in its decarbonisation strategy and Colombia’s Constitutional Court ruled for the first time on REDD projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.