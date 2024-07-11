COP29 presidency “optimistic” about Article 6, to earmark at least $500 mln for climate finance
Published 17:42 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 17:50 on July 11, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Lead negotiators laying the ground for the next UN climate summit are "more optimistic" about two key texts on carbon crediting methodologies and international trade than in the run-up to previous summits, a senior official told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.
